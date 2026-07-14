State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 105,200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,153 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 105,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $48,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $862,108,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $518.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $430.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $562.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $407.12 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $421.09 and its 200 day moving average is $472.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical while trimming its price target from $585 to $520, signaling that the analyst still sees upside despite a more conservative valuation view. TD Cowen lowers ISRG price target to $520

TD Cowen kept a rating on Intuitive Surgical while trimming its price target from $585 to $520, signaling that the analyst still sees upside despite a more conservative valuation view. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also lowered its target, from $650 to $600, but maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook ahead of earnings. RBC lowers ISRG price target to $600

Royal Bank of Canada also lowered its target, from $650 to $600, but maintained an rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Intuitive Surgical as a leading robotics and automation name for the second half of 2026, with investors viewing the company as a beneficiary of AI-enabled surgical robotics growth. Zacks robotics stock list mentions ISRG

Multiple articles highlighted Intuitive Surgical as a leading robotics and automation name for the second half of 2026, with investors viewing the company as a beneficiary of AI-enabled surgical robotics growth. Positive Sentiment: Bearish recent performance has made the stock look more attractive to some analysts, with coverage pieces arguing ISRG could offer roughly 35% upside before earnings if management confirms solid demand and margins. 247WallSt ISRG upside article

Bearish recent performance has made the stock look more attractive to some analysts, with coverage pieces arguing ISRG could offer roughly 35% upside before earnings if management confirms solid demand and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical is expected to report second-quarter EPS of about $2.50 on revenue near $2.82 billion after the close on July 16, with investors likely waiting for results and guidance before making a bigger move. ISRG earnings preview

Intuitive Surgical is expected to report second-quarter EPS of about $2.50 on revenue near $2.82 billion after the close on July 16, with investors likely waiting for results and guidance before making a bigger move. Negative Sentiment: The main negative takeaway is that both TD Cowen and RBC reduced their price targets, which suggests analysts are becoming a bit more cautious on valuation even while staying bullish overall.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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