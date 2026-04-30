State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 49,000 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,018 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $132,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 33,968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 38,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,377 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.55.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $154.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a market cap of $642.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. MarketBeat: ExxonMobil

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. Positive Sentiment: Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Exxon and Chevron Stock Jump

Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. How Exxon and Other Oil Giants Are Coping

Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. Neutral Sentiment: Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Oil Steadies as US Weighs Iran Proposal

Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. The Crude Reality: Pullback Creates Opportunity

Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and timing concerns: commentary asking whether it's "too late" after a ~41% one‑year rally highlights investor worry that much upside may be priced in, and the stock's recent 30‑day pullback signals increased short‑term volatility. Is It Too Late To Consider Exxon Mobil?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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