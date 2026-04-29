State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,358 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 628.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: BofA raised its Dell price target to $246 and said "agentic AI" will drive a surge in CPU/server demand, supporting a larger TAM for Dell's server and infrastructure business. BofA lifts Dell target

BofA raised its Dell price target to $246 and said "agentic AI" will drive a surge in CPU/server demand, supporting a larger TAM for Dell's server and infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media are highlighting an early-stage AI server cycle that benefits Dell's AI server and storage exposure — reinforcing upside case for sustained revenue and margin improvements. AI server cycle analysis

Analysts and media are highlighting an early-stage AI server cycle that benefits Dell's AI server and storage exposure — reinforcing upside case for sustained revenue and margin improvements. Positive Sentiment: Dell won a EuroHPC/IT4LIA contract to build an AI supercomputer, a tangible revenue/credibility win in the high-performance computing / AI infrastructure market. EuroHPC contract

Dell won a EuroHPC/IT4LIA contract to build an AI supercomputer, a tangible revenue/credibility win in the high-performance computing / AI infrastructure market. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces and screener lists are flagging Dell as a top-performing large‑cap YTD (roughly +69%), which supports continued investor interest and flows into the name. InsiderMonkey roundup

Coverage pieces and screener lists are flagging Dell as a top-performing large‑cap YTD (roughly +69%), which supports continued investor interest and flows into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Media reports note Dell recently hit an all‑time high — useful context for momentum but not a direct catalyst. All-time high report

Media reports note Dell recently hit an all‑time high — useful context for momentum but not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles review bullish Wall Street views and the AI opportunity; these summarize analyst optimism but don't change fundamentals immediately. Yahoo analysis

Several articles review bullish Wall Street views and the AI opportunity; these summarize analyst optimism but don't change fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $110 but maintained an "underweight" rating — the low target (well below the current price) introduces a starkly different risk view and likely contributed to short‑term selling pressure. Morgan Stanley note

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $110 but maintained an "underweight" rating — the low target (well below the current price) introduces a starkly different risk view and likely contributed to short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock's rapid run (~69% YTD) and a wide range of analyst targets ($110 to $246) increase volatility and make profit‑taking and rotation more likely in the short term. No external link

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Dbs Bank raised Dell Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $205.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.76 and a 52-week high of $221.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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