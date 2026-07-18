State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $2.87 Million Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 260,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,862 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNH Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNH Industrial wasn't on the list.

While CNH Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here