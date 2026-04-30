State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,447,155 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 57,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in AT&T were worth $60,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 259,458 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 301,029 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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