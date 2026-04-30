State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,994 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $37,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $26,398,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,294,000 after buying an additional 56,103 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total transaction of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,940. This represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,063 shares of company stock worth $9,891,214 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $913.62 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $595.71 and a twelve month high of $1,034.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $950.16 and its 200 day moving average is $900.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.36. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,083.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,000.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

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