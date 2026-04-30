State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,413 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,722 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 15,413 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $290,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,936 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 97.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,539 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,979,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber officially added in‑app hotel bookings via a partnership with Expedia, opening access to 700,000+ hotels and vacation rentals inside the Uber app — a direct move to expand gross bookings and keep more travel spend in‑app. Business Wire: Uber Expands into Travel

Uber officially added in‑app hotel bookings via a partnership with Expedia, opening access to 700,000+ hotels and vacation rentals inside the Uber app — a direct move to expand gross bookings and keep more travel spend in‑app. Positive Sentiment: Uber showcased multiple AI and product features (AI booking assistance, voice ride requests, shopping and "room service") designed to drive higher user engagement and new revenue lines beyond rides and Eats — reinforcing the super‑app monetization story. CNBC: Uber makes big bets on travel, hotels and AI

Uber showcased multiple AI and product features (AI booking assistance, voice ride requests, shopping and "room service") designed to drive higher user engagement and new revenue lines beyond rides and Eats — reinforcing the super‑app monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Some influential investors and analysts are publicly bullish: Pershing Square’s attention and a reaffirmed “market outperform” from Citizens JMP with a $100 price target support upside expectations and can attract flows. Benzinga / TickerReport: Analyst PT

Some influential investors and analysts are publicly bullish: Pershing Square’s attention and a reaffirmed “market outperform” from Citizens JMP with a $100 price target support upside expectations and can attract flows. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s product expansion is execution‑dependent — partnerships (like with Expedia) lower inventory risk but monetization and user adoption will take time; investors should watch early booking volumes and take‑rate trends. TechCrunch: Uber in the hotel business

Uber’s product expansion is execution‑dependent — partnerships (like with Expedia) lower inventory risk but monetization and user adoption will take time; investors should watch early booking volumes and take‑rate trends. Negative Sentiment: Labor and regulatory risk: Uber drivers in Victoria ratified a union contract — a precedent that could increase costs or encourage similar efforts elsewhere, which would pressure margins if widespread. GlobeNewswire: Victoria drivers unionize

Labor and regulatory risk: Uber drivers in Victoria ratified a union contract — a precedent that could increase costs or encourage similar efforts elsewhere, which would pressure margins if widespread. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing litigation and safety headlines remain a drag — recent passenger sexual‑assault verdicts keep potential legal exposure and reputational risk in investors' sights, even as Uber’s lawyers signal confidence. Bloomberg Law: Legal headwinds

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here