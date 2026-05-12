State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 35,973 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 35,973 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $63.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XENE. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrea Difabio sold 1,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $74,118.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,301 shares in the company, valued at $403,234.23. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher John Kenney sold 1,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $77,874.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,420.87. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,707 shares of company stock valued at $17,845,365. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company's stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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