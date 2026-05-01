State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,740 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $324.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $344.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Trending Headlines about Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and guidance lift — Adjusted EPS topped estimates, management raised FY2026 targets (RevPAR, Adj. EBITDA and net income), and commentary from the quarter highlighted broadening travel demand that supports longer‑term earnings upside. Hilton’s Q1 Report Put One Big Question Front And Center For 2026

Q1 results beat and guidance lift — Adjusted EPS topped estimates, management raised FY2026 targets (RevPAR, Adj. EBITDA and net income), and commentary from the quarter highlighted broadening travel demand that supports longer‑term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings — notable moves include UBS to $371 (buy), HSBC to $387 (buy), Goldman to $360 (buy) and Barclays to $365 (overweight), signaling analyst confidence in growth and valuation upside. Benzinga Coverage HSBC Adjusts Price Target

Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings — notable moves include UBS to $371 (buy), HSBC to $387 (buy), Goldman to $360 (buy) and Barclays to $365 (overweight), signaling analyst confidence in growth and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Strong development pipeline and capital returns — record pipeline (over 527k rooms), accelerating net unit growth and $860M returned via buybacks in Q1 support fee‑based revenue expansion and shareholder returns. MarketBeat Pipeline & Buybacks

Strong development pipeline and capital returns — record pipeline (over 527k rooms), accelerating net unit growth and $860M returned via buybacks in Q1 support fee‑based revenue expansion and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Some brokers lifted targets but kept neutral/hold ratings — firms including Truist, Macquarie, Mizuho and Rothschild nudged targets higher while remaining cautious, which tempers upside expectations for more conservative investors. Benzinga Coverage

Some brokers lifted targets but kept neutral/hold ratings — firms including Truist, Macquarie, Mizuho and Rothschild nudged targets higher while remaining cautious, which tempers upside expectations for more conservative investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking concerns — HLT trades at a premium to peers and recently pulled back on profit‑taking after a strong run; that makes the stock sensitive to any signs of slowing demand. MarketBeat Valuation Note

Valuation and profit‑taking concerns — HLT trades at a premium to peers and recently pulled back on profit‑taking after a strong run; that makes the stock sensitive to any signs of slowing demand. Negative Sentiment: Operational and macro risks — Middle East RevPAR weakness, a sizable ~$12.5B debt load, and tougher Q2 year‑over‑year comps were flagged as potential near‑term headwinds. MarketBeat Risk Discussion

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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