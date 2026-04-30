State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,417 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $102,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $366.26 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $413.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $297.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid Q1 performance and optimistic commentary from management — reports highlight better-than-expected Q1 results, improved margins and commentary that prior investments and pricing discipline are starting to pay off, supporting a re‑rating of the name. Read More.

Solid Q1 performance and optimistic commentary from management — reports highlight better-than-expected Q1 results, improved margins and commentary that prior investments and pricing discipline are starting to pay off, supporting a re‑rating of the name. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting forecasts and targets — Erste Group raised FY2026/2027 EPS estimates and maintains a Buy, and JPMorgan raised its price target significantly, signaling higher analyst conviction and supporting upside. Read More.

Analysts lifting forecasts and targets — Erste Group raised FY2026/2027 EPS estimates and maintains a Buy, and JPMorgan raised its price target significantly, signaling higher analyst conviction and supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition adds strategic capabilities — UnitedHealth announced a deal for Alegeus (benefits/health‑account technology), reinforcing its push into digital benefits administration and recurring tech revenue, which investors view as margin‑enhancing long term. Read More.

Acquisition adds strategic capabilities — UnitedHealth announced a deal for Alegeus (benefits/health‑account technology), reinforcing its push into digital benefits administration and recurring tech revenue, which investors view as margin‑enhancing long term. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Positive market commentary and buy-the-dip narratives — multiple investor commentary pieces (e.g., The Motley Fool / TipRanks) argue UNH may be turning a multi‑quarter weakness into a comeback, helping sentiment and flows. Read More.

Positive market commentary and buy-the-dip narratives — multiple investor commentary pieces (e.g., The Motley Fool / TipRanks) argue UNH may be turning a multi‑quarter weakness into a comeback, helping sentiment and flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector earnings backdrop is broadly positive — peers like Humana and Centene reported strong quarterly headlines (rising premiums, membership), which lift the managed‑care group and create positive comparables for UNH. Read More. • Read More.

Sector earnings backdrop is broadly positive — peers like Humana and Centene reported strong quarterly headlines (rising premiums, membership), which lift the managed‑care group and create positive comparables for UNH. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Industry cost pressures remain a risk — coverage of Humana and others notes rising medical costs and benefit‑ratio pressure; these dynamics could limit margin expansion if not offset by pricing and cost controls at UNH. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $378.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

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