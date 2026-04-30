State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,533 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,357 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $48,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $8,263,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.3% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 662,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $96,480,000 after acquiring an additional 183,515 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $171.23 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.80 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,301.44. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,427,959. Insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.83.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Arista, nudging estimates higher and supporting the bullish narrative on sustained revenue/EPS growth. (Analyst note)

Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Arista, nudging estimates higher and supporting the bullish narrative on sustained revenue/EPS growth. (Analyst note) Positive Sentiment: Wall Street previews (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) expect an earnings beat next week—consensus expectations call for strong top-line and EPS growth driven by hyperscaler and AI data‑center demand, which is the core growth thesis for ANET. Arista Networks Q1 2026 Earnings Preview Zacks Earnings Preview

Wall Street previews (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) expect an earnings beat next week—consensus expectations call for strong top-line and EPS growth driven by hyperscaler and AI data‑center demand, which is the core growth thesis for ANET. Neutral Sentiment: Options-flow and retail strategy pieces (cash‑secured puts / selling puts) show elevated income-trade interest in ANET around earnings — this can boost demand but also increases short-term volatility around the print. Yahoo: Cash‑Secured Put Strategy MSN: Using Puts for Income

Options-flow and retail strategy pieces (cash‑secured puts / selling puts) show elevated income-trade interest in ANET around earnings — this can boost demand but also increases short-term volatility around the print. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and thematic lists (e.g., women‑run companies) are keeping ANET in retail/investor screens, which amplifies flows but doesn't materially change fundamentals. Zacks: 5 Women‑Run Company Stocks

Media coverage and thematic lists (e.g., women‑run companies) are keeping ANET in retail/investor screens, which amplifies flows but doesn't materially change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: previews note ANET’s valuation is elevated (market multiples are high) and consensus already prices flawless execution—any guidance shortfall or execution miss on the May print could produce a sharp down move. Seeking Alpha: Valuation/Execution Risk

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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