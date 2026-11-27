State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,595,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,725,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.34% of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMRK. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 4.7% in the third quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Planning Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Strategies Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 47.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,301 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VMRK opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.36. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 242.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $785.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest's payout ratio is presently 1,040.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

In related news, EVP Sean J. Breslin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $1,297,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 200,964 shares in the company, valued at $13,034,525.04. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 264,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,710.12. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,630 shares of company stock worth $1,853,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMRK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

About Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

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