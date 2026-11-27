State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254,931 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Bank of America were worth $122,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 167.6% in the second quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69.9% in the second quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Investors following BAC have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: BAC and Allegiant Travel renewed their co-branded credit-card agreement, retaining the Allways Rewards card on Bank of America’s platform. The extended partnership supports recurring card-related revenue, though the article provides no estimate of its financial impact. Article: Bank of America Renews Long Term Card Tie Up With a Travel Partner

BAC and Allegiant Travel renewed their co-branded credit-card agreement, retaining the Allways Rewards card on Bank of America’s platform. The extended partnership supports recurring card-related revenue, though the article provides no estimate of its financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: DBS Bank initiated coverage of BAC with a “moderate buy” rating. This adds a favorable analyst view but, based on the available report, offers little detail on the rationale. Article: Bank of America is now covered by DBS Bank

DBS Bank initiated coverage of BAC with a “moderate buy” rating. This adds a favorable analyst view but, based on the available report, offers little detail on the rationale. Negative Sentiment: A report highlights $486 billion in unrealized securities losses across U.S. banks and raises questions about BAC’s exposure. Such losses could constrain balance-sheet flexibility, although the summary does not quantify Bank of America’s specific exposure. Article: Bank Bond Losses Hit $486 Billion: How Exposed Is Bank of America?

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

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