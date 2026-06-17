State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $73.22 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,854 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 73,676 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $73,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $26,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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