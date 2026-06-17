State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $85.92 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,513 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board's holdings in AppLovin were worth $85,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $669.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,431,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,470,000. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $30,423,513.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,189,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,173,366.38. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,014 shares of company stock worth $113,073,400. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $515.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.82. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

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About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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