State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $95.13 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,143 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 19,922 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Qualcomm worth $95,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Down 3.1%

QCOM opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here