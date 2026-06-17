State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,722 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 79,875 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $88,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,540,437 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $62,714,000 after purchasing an additional 205,257 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 127,919 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. Nicholas Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 46,911 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.5%

VZ stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here