State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,155 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $82,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $305.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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