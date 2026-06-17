State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

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About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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