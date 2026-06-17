State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,039 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,796 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 11,039 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $113,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:ABT opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here