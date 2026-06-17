State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 153,523 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,926,227 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 153,523 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $57,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $11,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,160,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,805,081 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $5,583,604,000 after buying an additional 6,117,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,343,399 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $4,194,929,000 after buying an additional 24,166,881 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,967,514 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $3,376,599,000 after buying an additional 399,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913,362 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,680,747,000 after buying an additional 1,465,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore boosted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Internet Delivered to Your Doorstep Within Hours: Xfinity Launches Same-Day WiFi

Comcast’s Xfinity announced same-day WiFi equipment delivery for new internet customers in nearly 20 markets, with a rollout planned across the full footprint by early 2027. The move could improve customer convenience and support broadband growth. Positive Sentiment: A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Spielberg’s ’Disclosure Day’ opens to $93.9M globally, beats forecasts

A new film release distributed by Comcast’s Universal Pictures, “Disclosure Day,” opened above forecasts globally, which is a modestly supportive data point for its media segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change.

Comcast was highlighted in a fresh article as a potential buyer of Roku, but this is speculative and does not indicate a formal deal or strategy change. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt cut its price target on Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Rosenblatt Lowers PT on Comcast (CMCSA) Stock

Rosenblatt cut its price target on to $24 from $30 and kept a Neutral rating, citing the stock’s weak year-to-date performance. Negative Sentiment: MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Moffettnathanson adjusts price target on Comcast

MoffettNathanson also trimmed its price target on Comcast to $52 from $53, even while maintaining a Buy rating, reinforcing that analysts remain cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed a sharp increase in put buying on Comcast, suggesting traders are positioning for further downside or hedging against near-term weakness.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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