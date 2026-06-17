State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 163,893 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,120 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 163,893 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $159,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $471.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,224. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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