State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,365 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 30,006 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $108,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here