State of Wyoming Acquires 27,352 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,273 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Trending Headlines about Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here