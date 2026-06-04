State of Wyoming Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 330.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,360,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,276,000 after buying an additional 70,856 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $542.52 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $546.44. The company has a market capitalization of $884.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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