State of Wyoming Has $435,000 Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 39,248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in KBR were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in KBR by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,046 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 29.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 919,397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 211,010 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,503 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 4.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,892 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. KBR's payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlos A. Sabater acquired 14,500 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 35,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,341.35. The trade was a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This trade represents a 40.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

See Also

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