State of Wyoming Sells 156,597 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 156,597 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming's holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,234 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,463 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,580 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 6,987,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,225,104 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $818.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

See Also

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