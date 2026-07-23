State of Wyoming Sells 6,374 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming's holdings in Illumina were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Illumina by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Illumina by 671.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $156.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $190.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report).

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