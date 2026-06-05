State of Wyoming Sells 6,834 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 997,223 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $274,625,000 after acquiring an additional 747,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $772.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6%

STX stock opened at $925.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $124.63 and a 1-year high of $966.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $652.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 155,187 shares of company stock worth $108,267,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, with recent coverage naming STX among growth stocks helped by massive infrastructure spending. Buy These 5 Growth Stocks in June Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Boost

Analysts continue to view Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, with recent coverage naming STX among growth stocks helped by massive infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Seagate has also been highlighted as a stock hitting record levels and extending a strong rally, reinforcing momentum-driven buying interest. Data Storage Name Could See More Records

Seagate has also been highlighted as a stock hitting record levels and extending a strong rally, reinforcing momentum-driven buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple recent analyst upgrades and price-target increases signaling expectations for further upside in Seagate shares.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple recent analyst upgrades and price-target increases signaling expectations for further upside in Seagate shares. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate’s recent conference presentation kept the company in the spotlight, but no major new operating guidance was disclosed in the article list provided. Seagate Technology Holdings plc Presents at Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference Transcript

Seagate’s recent conference presentation kept the company in the spotlight, but no major new operating guidance was disclosed in the article list provided. Negative Sentiment: Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares, and earlier insider sales by other directors may temper enthusiasm, even though these transactions do not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals.

Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares, and earlier insider sales by other directors may temper enthusiasm, even though these transactions do not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: News of Seagate’s $175 million settlement over Huawei-related claims could keep legal and compliance risk in focus for investors, despite reducing some uncertainty. Seagate Settlement Over Huawei Sales Reframes Risks For Soaring Stock Narrative

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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