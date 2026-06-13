State Street Corp Acquires 1,245,457 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 1,245,457 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.73% of CVS Health worth $4,776,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $101.87 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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