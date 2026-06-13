State Street Corp Acquires 50,147 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,873,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.38% of Capital One Financial worth $6,755,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 218,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 136,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, Peak Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here