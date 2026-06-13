State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 229,630 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.42% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $9,633,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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