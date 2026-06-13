State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 311,507 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.99% of Stryker worth $5,374,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $312.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.97. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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