State Street Corp Buys 959,140 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 959,140 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.05% of McDonald's worth $10,997,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,438,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,560,037 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 384,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,283,655 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $284.88 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $289.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.75. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $271.85 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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