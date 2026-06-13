State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,708,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 20,464,790 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.39% of TJX Companies worth $7,482,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $168.42 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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