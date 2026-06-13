State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

State Street Corp lessened its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,728,790 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 859,567 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.06% of General Motors worth $3,718,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem.

GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations.

Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. SEC filing

CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: GM continues to face negative headlines around dealer disputes, political scrutiny over repair-rights issues, and criticism of its truck lineup, which could weigh on sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 598,149 shares of company stock worth $49,307,358 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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