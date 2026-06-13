State Street Corp Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,940,841 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 133,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.70% of Automatic Data Processing worth $4,903,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $226.21 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.16 and a 12-month high of $315.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $212.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is 63.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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