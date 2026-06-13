State Street Corp Has $10.90 Billion Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 369,967 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.29% of American Express worth $10,900,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $315.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.98. The company has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $286.15 and a 12 month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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