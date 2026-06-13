State Street Corp Has $4.28 Billion Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,830,531 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,147,141 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.34% of Altria Group worth $4,275,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.44.

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Altria Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $71.83 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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