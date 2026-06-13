State Street Corp Has $4.41 Billion Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,144,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.48% of CME Group worth $4,408,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 548,735 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $559,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,491 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,854 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CME Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,854 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Trading Up 2.8%

CME opened at $269.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.56 and a 1-year high of $329.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.07.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,860.26. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,507. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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