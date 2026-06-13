State Street Corp Has $5.59 Billion Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 594,789 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.35% of Palo Alto Networks worth $5,587,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,044 shares of company stock worth $20,424,722. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $279.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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