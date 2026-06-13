State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 472,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.92% of Danaher worth $6,345,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Key Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.61.

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Danaher Trading Down 0.5%

DHR opened at $179.95 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.93 and a 200 day moving average of $204.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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