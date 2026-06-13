State Street Corp Raises Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 0.6% of State Street Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State Street Corp owned 6.85% of RTX worth $16,851,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corps Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company's stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company's stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company's stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 140,104 shares of the company's stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in RTX by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 235,066 shares of the company's stock worth $43,111,000 after buying an additional 196,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $183.52 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.47 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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