State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,745,638 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,702,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.17% of Five Below worth $383,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,867,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,811,650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $325,717,000 after purchasing an additional 638,049 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,532 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Five Below by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,362 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $117,293,000 after buying an additional 144,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $59,425,000.

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Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $229.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.52. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $158.86 and a one year high of $263.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. Five Below had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.130 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.830-10.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, CMO Jacob Hawkins sold 818 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $203,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 3,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $927,824.64. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,369,445.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,834,663.18. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,933. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Evercore set a $250.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Five Below from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVE

Trending Headlines about Five Below

Here are a few of the latest headlines about FIVE:

Positive Sentiment: Repeat visits have reportedly reached a three-year high, strengthening the case that shoppers attracted by popular products are returning. UBS sees this trend supporting earnings potential, while Zacks says the company has factors that could help it beat upcoming estimates. Five Below repeat shopper visits hit a three-year high

Repeat visits have reportedly reached a three-year high, strengthening the case that shoppers attracted by popular products are returning. UBS sees this trend supporting earnings potential, while Zacks says the company has factors that could help it beat upcoming estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting third-quarter results after market close on December 2. Five Below previously reported strong second-quarter growth and raised its full-year outlook; its next report will show whether customer traffic and comparable sales are sustaining that momentum. Five Below earnings expected to grow: what to know ahead of next week's release

Investors are awaiting third-quarter results after market close on December 2. Five Below previously reported strong second-quarter growth and raised its full-year outlook; its next report will show whether customer traffic and comparable sales are sustaining that momentum. Negative Sentiment: Near-term sentiment may be pressured by uncertainty ahead of earnings and market worries over tariffs, inflation and consumer spending. The report also noted that insiders have sold considerably more shares than they purchased over the past six months, though this activity does not establish the reason for the stock’s decline. Five Below slides as investors appear to brace for earnings and a choppy market

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc. is a U.S. discount retailer offering a changing assortment of value-priced products for teens, tweens, and families. Its merchandise spans toys and games, technology accessories, sports and recreation, fashion and accessories, home goods, party supplies, seasonal items, and candy. The company was founded in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, and opened its first store in Wayne, Pennsylvania. While its name reflects its original focus on products priced at $5 or less, Five Below has expanded its assortment to include higher-priced items through its Five Beyond offering.

Further Reading

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