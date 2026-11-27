State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,820,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.12% of Impinj worth $283,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $448,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $231,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Impinj by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 84,588 shares of the company's stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 187,963 shares of the company's stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 94,829 shares in the last quarter.

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Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -468.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $215.25. The stock's fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Impinj from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Impinj from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, Director Miron Washington sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $138,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $754,374.04. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 8,892 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,645,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 80,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,871,780. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,612 shares of company stock worth $18,797,773. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. develops radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology used to identify and track items. Its platform is based on RAIN RFID, a wireless technology that enables businesses to collect item-level data without requiring direct line of sight. The company's products include endpoint integrated circuits that are embedded in item tags, reader chips that capture tag data, and related systems and software. These technologies support applications such as inventory management, supply-chain visibility, asset tracking, and loss prevention across retail, logistics, healthcare, and other industries.

Further Reading

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