State Street Corp Sells 200,742 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,845,051 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 200,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.28% of Chubb worth $5,274,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CB stock opened at $328.06 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $375.00 to $368.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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