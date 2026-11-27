State Street Corp lowered its stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521,696 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 4,385,344 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.23% of Core Natural Resources worth $302,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,052 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,897 shares of the energy company's stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,181 shares of the energy company's stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,600 shares of the energy company's stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company's stock.

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Core Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CNR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Core Natural Resources's payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. UBS Group downgraded Core Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Core Natural Resources from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc. is a U.S.-based coal producer formed in January 2025 through the merger of Arch Resources and CONSOL Energy. The company mines and sells metallurgical coal, used in steelmaking, and thermal coal, used primarily for electricity generation. Its operations span the Appalachian coalfields of Pennsylvania and West Virginia and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. Core Natural Resources serves domestic customers and international markets, supplying steel producers and power generators.

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