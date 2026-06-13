State Street Corp Sells 49,034 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 49,034 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.33% of Equinix worth $4,759,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $1,055.85 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,066.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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