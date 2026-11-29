State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296,490 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,788,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.35% of Century Aluminum worth $190,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $474,129,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,736,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,817,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,709,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $22,369,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Century Aluminum Company has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 47.45%. The firm had revenue of $961.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $951.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Century Aluminum from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a global producer of primary aluminum. Its operations include aluminum smelters in the United States and Iceland, where the company converts alumina into aluminum through energy-intensive electrolysis. The company produces primary aluminum and related products, including standard-grade and value-added aluminum products used by customers in industries such as transportation, construction, packaging and manufacturing. Its facilities serve markets in North America and internationally.

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