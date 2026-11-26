State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,266,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.27% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $380,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,649,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,684,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,122,060 shares of the company's stock worth $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Laura Felice sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $1,105,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,330,500.48. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $890,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,866,735.60. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 230,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,599,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered BJ's Wholesale Club from a "mixed" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $113.35.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates membership-based warehouse clubs that sell groceries and other merchandise in bulk and at discounted prices. Its offerings include fresh foods, household essentials, electronics, apparel, and seasonal products, as well as gasoline at many locations. The company also serves members through its website and mobile app, offering options such as online ordering and delivery or pickup. Its private-label brands include Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen. Founded in 1984 in Massachusetts, BJ's primarily serves customers in the eastern United States.

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